CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $37.85. CareDx shares last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 7,998 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,808 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.