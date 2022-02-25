CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.