CargoX (CXO) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $41,471.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

