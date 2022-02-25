CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 40096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

