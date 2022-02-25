Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,265.00.

CABGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.