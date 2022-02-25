Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.21

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.21 ($18.42) and traded as high as €18.08 ($20.54). Carrefour shares last traded at €18.08 ($20.54), with a volume of 2,285,787 shares traded.

CA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.04 and a 200-day moving average of €16.21.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

