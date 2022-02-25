Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.71 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

