Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

TAST traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 331,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,272. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.