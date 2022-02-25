Carry (CRE) Hits One Day Volume of $7.22 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Carry has a market capitalization of $59.21 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00071926 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015442 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

