Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 5.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 2,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 463,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

