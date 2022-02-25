Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

