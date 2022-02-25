Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

CRI opened at $87.82 on Friday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.