Cartesi Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $196.10 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.53 or 0.07097925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.28 or 1.00227197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,803,628 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

