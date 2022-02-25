Cartesi Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 19% against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $187.31 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,731,128 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

