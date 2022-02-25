Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.45. Carvana has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

