Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.35.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

