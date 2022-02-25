Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.27 and last traded at $137.05. 180,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,602,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 31.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,553,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

