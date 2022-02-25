Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average is $259.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

