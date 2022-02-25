Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.31.

Cascades stock traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.99. The company had a trading volume of 646,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,296. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.41.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

