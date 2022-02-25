Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Trading Down 17%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) shares fell 17% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

