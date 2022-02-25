Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of CSPR opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
