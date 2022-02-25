Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casper Sleep by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Casper Sleep by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Casper Sleep by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

