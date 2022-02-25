Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $41.97. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1,433 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.