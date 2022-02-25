Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.73. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 16,063 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$70.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.
About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.