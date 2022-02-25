CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 513.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $67,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.