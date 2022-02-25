CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.03

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.03 and traded as low as $52.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 569 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

