CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$58.50 and last traded at C$59.20. 56,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 203,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Cormark dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

