CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of CDK Global worth $39,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after acquiring an additional 983,262 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,122,000 after buying an additional 437,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after buying an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,619,000 after buying an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.