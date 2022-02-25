CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $88.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECE opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

