Cellectis (CLLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Cellectis to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLLS stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $195.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CLLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

