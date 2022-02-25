CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

