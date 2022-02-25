Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.74. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.80.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

