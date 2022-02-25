Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.65. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 4,870 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

