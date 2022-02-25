Centiva Capital LP Buys 3,709 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $195.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.28 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

