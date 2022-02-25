Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

