Centiva Capital LP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,673,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,832,000 after buying an additional 672,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

