Centiva Capital LP Purchases 246,414 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 649.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,414 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.32 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

