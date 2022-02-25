Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $508.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.35. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

