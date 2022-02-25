Centiva Capital LP Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

AXP stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. American Express has a 12-month low of $133.79 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.