Centiva Capital LP Sells 26,188 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

CZR opened at $84.65 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

