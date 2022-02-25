Centric Swap (CNS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $754,073.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $754,073.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.