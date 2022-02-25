Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CNA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.17).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 76.12 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.19. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

