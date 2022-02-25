Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $509,038.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $87.09 million and approximately $509,038.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.53 or 0.07097925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.28 or 1.00227197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 179,083,743 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.