Centrifuge Hits Market Capitalization of $86.14 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $86.14 million and approximately $531,771.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 179,067,447 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

