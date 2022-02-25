Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 194,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.