Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 8.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 57,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,512,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after acquiring an additional 171,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

