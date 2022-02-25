Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 8.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 57,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,512,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
