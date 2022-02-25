Ceres 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $619.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $406,105.12 and $619.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $73.68 or 0.00189916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

