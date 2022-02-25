Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 11,778 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.