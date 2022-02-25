Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,468 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 242.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

