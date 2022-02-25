Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,520 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

