Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 626 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,433.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

